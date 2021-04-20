Meze By Lemon Tree
Asmalı Mescit Mahallesi, Meşrutiyet Cd. 83/B, 34430 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
| +90 212 252 83 02
Sun - Sat 6pm - 11:30pm
Classic Meze, and Some with a TwistJust across the street from the Pera Palace Hotel, Meze by Lemon Tree is an intimate restaurant—with seating for about 30—and a limited menu with four meat entrées and three fish ones. The main attraction, however, is the meze. Sometimes innovative (as with a seaweed salad with ginger) and other times traditional, they are all tasty. Pick your cold choices from a refrigerated case; the menu varies daily but you can expect some marinated fish options, bean and grain dishes, and pickled vegetables. Each portion for two is 11TL. Hot options may include fried fish and baked phyllo dishes. The wine and raki list is extensive. Leave room for the Balli Bademli Cevizli Kaymakli Muz or, in English, bananas topped with nuts and clotted cream, drizzled with honey. The unusual addition of chili sauce gives this sweet dessert a savory and spicy edge.
Meze By Lemon Tree
A meyhane is where locals go to dine with friends, and Mezes by Lemon Tree in Beyoğlu is a top spot to go with a group. Slow down and graze the menu of mezes (appetizers), sip rakı (anise-flavored liquor), and relax to Turkish music that’s played throughout the night.
Meze By Lemon Tree
