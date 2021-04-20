Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Meze By Lemon Tree

Asmalı Mescit Mahallesi, Meşrutiyet Cd. 83/B, 34430 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
Website
| +90 212 252 83 02
Meze By Lemon Tree Istanbul Turkey
Classic Meze, and Some with a Twist Istanbul Turkey
Meze By Lemon Tree Istanbul Turkey
Meze By Lemon Tree Istanbul Turkey
Meze By Lemon Tree Istanbul Turkey
Classic Meze, and Some with a Twist Istanbul Turkey
Meze By Lemon Tree Istanbul Turkey
Meze By Lemon Tree Istanbul Turkey

More info

Sun - Sat 6pm - 11:30pm

Classic Meze, and Some with a Twist

Just across the street from the Pera Palace Hotel, Meze by Lemon Tree is an intimate restaurant—with seating for about 30—and a limited menu with four meat entrées and three fish ones. The main attraction, however, is the meze. Sometimes innovative (as with a seaweed salad with ginger) and other times traditional, they are all tasty. Pick your cold choices from a refrigerated case; the menu varies daily but you can expect some marinated fish options, bean and grain dishes, and pickled vegetables. Each portion for two is 11TL. Hot options may include fried fish and baked phyllo dishes. The wine and raki list is extensive. Leave room for the Balli Bademli Cevizli Kaymakli Muz or, in English, bananas topped with nuts and clotted cream, drizzled with honey. The unusual addition of chili sauce gives this sweet dessert a savory and spicy edge.
By John Newton , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Sunshine Flint
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago

Meze By Lemon Tree

A meyhane is where locals go to dine with friends, and Mezes by Lemon Tree in Beyoğlu is a top spot to go with a group. Slow down and graze the menu of mezes (appetizers), sip rakı (anise-flavored liquor), and relax to Turkish music that’s played throughout the night.

Leeann Murphy
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Meze By Lemon Tree

A meyhane is where locals go to dine with friends, and Meze by Lemon Tree in Beyoğlu is a top spot to go with a group. Slow down and graze the menu of mezes (appetizers), sip raki (anise-flavored liquor) and relax to Turkish music that’s played throughout the night.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points