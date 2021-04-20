Mercado de Artesanías Lucas Balderas S/N, Zona Centro, 37700 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico

More info Sun - Sat 9am - 7pm

Tuesday is Shoes Day The Tuesday Markets in San Miguel de Allende sprawl widely and draw locals from far away. The markets sell clothes, foods, hardware, knitting yarn, goldfish...basically all the things that one would find in a mall or a big box store. The key difference is that everything gets carted away on Tuesday night.