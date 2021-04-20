Mercado de Artesanías
Lucas Balderas S/N, Zona Centro, 37700 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico
+52 415 112 8138
Sun - Sat 9am - 7pm
Tuesday is Shoes DayThe Tuesday Markets in San Miguel de Allende sprawl widely and draw locals from far away. The markets sell clothes, foods, hardware, knitting yarn, goldfish...basically all the things that one would find in a mall or a big box store. The key difference is that everything gets carted away on Tuesday night.
almost 7 years ago
Grandma Can buy Underwear on Tuesday
Mexicans living near San Miguel de Allende shop at the enormous Tuesday markets for goods of all kinds. A young boy (in the lower right of the photo) was hiding amidst these "foundation garments" as they were flapping in the breeze.