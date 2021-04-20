Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mercado de Artesanías

Lucas Balderas S/N, Zona Centro, 37700 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico
+52 415 112 8138
Tuesday is Shoes Day San Miguel de Allende Mexico
Grandma Can buy Underwear on Tuesday San Miguel de Allende Mexico
Tuesday is Shoes Day San Miguel de Allende Mexico
Grandma Can buy Underwear on Tuesday San Miguel de Allende Mexico

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 7pm

Tuesday is Shoes Day

The Tuesday Markets in San Miguel de Allende sprawl widely and draw locals from far away. The markets sell clothes, foods, hardware, knitting yarn, goldfish...basically all the things that one would find in a mall or a big box store. The key difference is that everything gets carted away on Tuesday night.
By Barbara Schoenfeld

More Recommendations

Barbara Schoenfeld
almost 7 years ago

Grandma Can buy Underwear on Tuesday

Mexicans living near San Miguel de Allende shop at the enormous Tuesday markets for goods of all kinds. A young boy (in the lower right of the photo) was hiding amidst these "foundation garments" as they were flapping in the breeze.
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30