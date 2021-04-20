The Ultimate Hike with Kids in Alaska

It’s hard to believe that the capital of America’s largest state is unreachable by car, but it is. Its dramatic mountainous backdrop, which makes it a mandatory stop on the Inside Passage cruise circuit, might have something to do with it. Regardless of how you arrive, make sure to get out of town and visit the Mendenhall Glacier only 13 miles away.



We hired Above & Beyond to help our family hike on the ice field itself and gain a perspective of these incredible landscapes we could never get from the deck of a ship.



We were warned that our hike would run last 4-5 hours, so we prepared for a full day out. The trail leading to the glacier snaked through a beautiful temperate forest, which was quite impressive in its own right. During the lengthy trek, our guides kept the kids amused with tales of previous adventures and fun facts about the ice flow we would soon find ourselves standing on top of.



After being instructed on how to wear the crampons and use the ice picks, we were told to bring our cameras and follow the guide to the outer edge of the glacier. Passing over a crevasse, we turned a corner and soon found ourselves peering into an opening of an ice cave carved deep into the glacier by the runoff of melting ice. Told it was safe to enter, we made our way as far into the cave as possible. The glow of the deep blue ice surrounding us was incredible. That’s when my son declared that this was literally the coolest place he had ever been. I couldn’t agree more.