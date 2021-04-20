Where are you going?
Mt Juneau Trading Post

151 S Franklin St, Juneau, AK 99801, USA
Website
| +1 907-523-8100
Mon - Sat 12pm - 6pm

Mt. Juneau Trading Post, Alaska

Four generations of the Tripp family, descended from the Deisheetaan Clan of the Tlingit Nation, have cultivated close relationships with local artists and crafts people. Their shop (and online store) sells everything from baskets, jewelry, knives, carved masks, moccasins, and bentwood boxes to one-of-a-kind collectible items such as a dazzling hand-carved rattle in the form of an oyster catcher bird. —Edward Readicker Henderson

151 S. Franklin St., Juneau, Alaska. (907) 586-3426, mtjuneautradingpost.com.

More Recommendations

Travis Marshall
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Mt. Juneau Trading Post

Owned and operated by local Native Alaskans from the Tlingit Nation, this store in the historic Seward Building on Franklin Street features art and clothes from First Nations artists throughout Alaska and northwest Canada. It’s an ideal spot to find uniquely Alaskan pieces, including carved wood totems, masks and paddles and ornately designed moccasins and jewelry.

