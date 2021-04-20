Mt Juneau Trading Post
151 S Franklin St, Juneau, AK 99801, USA
| +1 907-523-8100
Photo courtesy of Mount Juneau Trading Post
Mon - Sat 12pm - 6pm
Mt. Juneau Trading Post, AlaskaFour generations of the Tripp family, descended from the Deisheetaan Clan of the Tlingit Nation, have cultivated close relationships with local artists and crafts people. Their shop (and online store) sells everything from baskets, jewelry, knives, carved masks, moccasins, and bentwood boxes to one-of-a-kind collectible items such as a dazzling hand-carved rattle in the form of an oyster catcher bird. —Edward Readicker Henderson
151 S. Franklin St., Juneau, Alaska. (907) 586-3426, mtjuneautradingpost.com.
over 5 years ago
Mt. Juneau Trading Post
Owned and operated by local Native Alaskans from the Tlingit Nation, this store in the historic Seward Building on Franklin Street features art and clothes from First Nations artists throughout Alaska and northwest Canada. It’s an ideal spot to find uniquely Alaskan pieces, including carved wood totems, masks and paddles and ornately designed moccasins and jewelry.