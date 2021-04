Mt. Juneau Trading Post, Alaska

Four generations of the Tripp family, descended from the Deisheetaan Clan of the Tlingit Nation, have cultivated close relationships with local artists and crafts people. Their shop (and online store) sells everything from baskets, jewelry, knives, carved masks, moccasins, and bentwood boxes to one-of-a-kind collectible items such as a dazzling hand-carved rattle in the form of an oyster catcher bird. —Edward Readicker Henderson151 S. Franklin St., Juneau, Alaska . (907) 586-3426, mtjuneautradingpost.com