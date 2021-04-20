Where are you going?
Marnixplaats 14

Marnixplaats 14, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Website
Visit the Vitrin Cafe Antwerp Belgium

Visit the Vitrin Cafe

Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. It is always good to know where the “cool” local people hang out, and Vitrin, a cafe and cocktail bar with outdoor chairs and tables is packed with young and hip Antwerpenese.

Vitrin is located in the t' Zuid (the south) area of Antwerp, known for its recent gentrification and its artsy crowd. The cafe is in the Marnixplaats Square, which is surrounded by other cafes, restaurants, and bars. Michiel Thys and Kenny Aernouts opened Vitrin in 2011, creating a low-key, welcoming, and comfortable establishment. Ask for the special: a spritzer made with cava, aperol, and sliced orange.
By Sivan Askayo , AFAR Local Expert

