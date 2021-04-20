Where are you going?
Marchena Island

Marchena Island, Ecuador
Launch a Dinghy Galápagos Islands Ecuador

Launch a Dinghy

Our cruise ship came equipped with a number of dinghies that we used to land at various islands, chase dolphins, and take us out on snorkeling trips. Riding these rubber beasts was good fun, especially when traversing rough water, and they allowed us plenty of opportunity to get close to wildlife—dolphins, sea turtles, sea lions—that would be frightened off by the big ship.

Tooling around in these little rubber duckies was a great experience, and the fact that we never once tipped over was a huge bonus (the water was a little chilly).
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

