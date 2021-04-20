Maison Christian Faure

Breakfast for Royalty

The place is packed with tourists who are sitting down, but locals who are taking away - so to avoid the crowd, choose your goodies wisely and have a delicious picnic by the water. There's a pastry school and bakery housed in the same building, and the sights and smells are enough to entice! Brunch is served on a plank and includes eggs benedict (with either salmon or ham), a cup of fruit, french toast with homemade caramel sauce, croissants, and your choice of coffee and/or juice. It's definitely three meals in one, but it's worth it. There are tons of goodies to choose from while you're waiting for your food, too ... macaroons, cakes, cupcakes, pastries, jams, jellies, rilletes, pates, sandwiches, and the list goes on. If you don't have time to sit and have a meal, definitely take away their sandwiches and pastries and enjoy your meal in any one of the many scenic parks and squares in the city.