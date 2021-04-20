Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Maison Christian Faure

355 Place Royale
Website
"Make Life a Dream, and the Dream, Reality" Montreal Canada
Breakfast for Royalty Montreal Canada
"Make Life a Dream, and the Dream, Reality" Montreal Canada
Breakfast for Royalty Montreal Canada

"Make Life a Dream, and the Dream, Reality"

This is the closest you'll get to France without actually going. The shop of famed pâtissier Christian Faure recently opened in the heart of Old Montreal, on the site of the first public market, and it's already become a must-do. A look at the picture above might explain the instant popularity.

The title of this highlight is a quote from Antoine-de-Saint-Exupéry—and a longtime motto of the talented pâtissier. It represents his brand quite perfectly. Biting into one of his creations is indeed nothing short of a dreamy experience.

The shop also offers pastry courses so you can learn to replicate the dream creations yourself.

By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Meera Seshadri
over 6 years ago

Breakfast for Royalty

The place is packed with tourists who are sitting down, but locals who are taking away - so to avoid the crowd, choose your goodies wisely and have a delicious picnic by the water. There's a pastry school and bakery housed in the same building, and the sights and smells are enough to entice! Brunch is served on a plank and includes eggs benedict (with either salmon or ham), a cup of fruit, french toast with homemade caramel sauce, croissants, and your choice of coffee and/or juice. It's definitely three meals in one, but it's worth it. There are tons of goodies to choose from while you're waiting for your food, too ... macaroons, cakes, cupcakes, pastries, jams, jellies, rilletes, pates, sandwiches, and the list goes on. If you don't have time to sit and have a meal, definitely take away their sandwiches and pastries and enjoy your meal in any one of the many scenic parks and squares in the city.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points