Maison Christian Faure
355 Place Royale
"Make Life a Dream, and the Dream, Reality"This is the closest you'll get to France without actually going. The shop of famed pâtissier Christian Faure recently opened in the heart of Old Montreal, on the site of the first public market, and it's already become a must-do. A look at the picture above might explain the instant popularity.
The title of this highlight is a quote from Antoine-de-Saint-Exupéry—and a longtime motto of the talented pâtissier. It represents his brand quite perfectly. Biting into one of his creations is indeed nothing short of a dreamy experience.
The shop also offers pastry courses so you can learn to replicate the dream creations yourself.
over 6 years ago
Breakfast for Royalty
The place is packed with tourists who are sitting down, but locals who are taking away - so to avoid the crowd, choose your goodies wisely and have a delicious picnic by the water. There's a pastry school and bakery housed in the same building, and the sights and smells are enough to entice! Brunch is served on a plank and includes eggs benedict (with either salmon or ham), a cup of fruit, french toast with homemade caramel sauce, croissants, and your choice of coffee and/or juice. It's definitely three meals in one, but it's worth it. There are tons of goodies to choose from while you're waiting for your food, too ... macaroons, cakes, cupcakes, pastries, jams, jellies, rilletes, pates, sandwiches, and the list goes on. If you don't have time to sit and have a meal, definitely take away their sandwiches and pastries and enjoy your meal in any one of the many scenic parks and squares in the city.