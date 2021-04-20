Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Los Poblanos

4803 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, NM 87107, USA
+1 505-344-9297
Agritourism Hotels: Los Poblanos in Albuquerque, New Mexico Los Ranchos de Albuquerque New Mexico United States

More info

Agritourism Hotels: Los Poblanos in Albuquerque, New Mexico




The Spanish-style bed and breakfast is famous for lavender, the focus of lectures, festivals, cooking classes, and a line of spa products distilled on-site. Rooms feature beehive-shaped kiva fireplaces, wood floors, and traditional New Mexican art.

From $145. (505) 344-9297, lospoblanos.com. This story appeared in the January/February 2012 issue. 

See more agritourism hotels: 
Hotel Chocolat in St. Lucia 
Glenburn Tea Estate in Darjeeling
Dalabelos in Crete
Finca Rosa Blanca in Costa Rica
Estancia Nipebo Aike in El Calafate, Argentina
florence">Villa Campestri in Florence 


By Elaine Glusac , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30