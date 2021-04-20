Los Poblanos
4803 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, NM 87107, USA
+1 505-344-9297
Photo courtesy of Mike Crane Photography/Los Poblanos
Agritourism Hotels: Los Poblanos in Albuquerque, New Mexico
The Spanish-style bed and breakfast is famous for lavender, the focus of lectures, festivals, cooking classes, and a line of spa products distilled on-site. Rooms feature beehive-shaped kiva fireplaces, wood floors, and traditional New Mexican art.
From $145. (505) 344-9297, lospoblanos.com. This story appeared in the January/February 2012 issue.
