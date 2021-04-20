Sandia Peak Tramway
30 Tramway Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87122, USA
| +1 505-856-1532
Wed - Mon 9am - 8pm
Tue 5pm - 8pm
Swiss engineering, above AlbuquerqueThe Sandía Mountains rise to over 10,000 feet behind Albuquerque. From the top, the view over New Mexico is unparalleled: on a clear day, your eyes can take in eleven thousand square miles--almost one-tenth of the state! The quickest way up is the fifteen-minute 'flight' on the Sandia Peak Tramway, ascending from high desert to alpine evergreen forest. Swiss-designed, this aerial tramway has one of the longest spans in the world.
Hiking, winter skiing and mountain biking are all available at the top, as well as a restaurant--a steakhouse two miles above sea level. (Prices are what you'd imagine at this altitude.)
In case you're wondering why this mountain range is called "Sandía," which means 'watermelon' in Spanish--at sunset, the mineral content of the granite crags glows pinkish-red; along with the green of the conifers, the profile is reminiscent of a cut watermelon...
almost 7 years ago
Seeing across New Mexico dangling from a cable car
The Sandia Peak Tramway is the highest in the USA. We rode this tiny cable car to the very top of the Sandia ( Watermelon - for the red hue at sunset) Mountain Range. You could see for what seemed like hundreds of miles. In the distance there was one black cloud and bolts of lightening fell. It was an incredible sight. The temperature was at least 20 degrees lower at the top . It is a must do when in Albequerque .