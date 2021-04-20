Seeing across New Mexico dangling from a cable car

The Sandia Peak Tramway is the highest in the USA. We rode this tiny cable car to the very top of the Sandia ( Watermelon - for the red hue at sunset) Mountain Range. You could see for what seemed like hundreds of miles. In the distance there was one black cloud and bolts of lightening fell. It was an incredible sight. The temperature was at least 20 degrees lower at the top . It is a must do when in Albequerque .