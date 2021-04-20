Los Poblanos Historic Inn and Organic Farm

An Enchanting Place

I remember the words of a Brazilian chef who said, "when you find your own little place in the world, you either leave a piece of yourself there forever, or you never leave." Los Poblanos is that place for me.



When I booked my trip to take my daughter to New Mexico, I wanted to embrace the unfamiliar culture. Of course I couldn't have found Los Poblanos without Google. As I was booking a 4 night stay in the middle of Balloon Fiesta week, we were out of luck. However, the lovely staff put us on a waiting list for all nights. In the end, we were able to stay at the farm all nights, and in different rooms to experience the history of the original estate to the new additions.



We were welcomed by a wonderfully friendly staff into lush garden grounds, lavender fields, the sound of farm animals roaming freely, and the smell of farm-fresh cooking. I felt immediately at home. And so did my 5-year old daughter!



Our stay could not have been more enjoyable. We had to force ourselves to go explore the rest of New Mexico, because there is so much to explore on the farm! If you are a total foodie, you will be blown away by the genius stirring behind the kitchen walls. How the chefs have not been scooped up by some NY or LA restauranteur yet is shocking.



I look forward to being a frequent guest of Los Poblanos, and recommend it to anyone traveling out west.