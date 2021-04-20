Los Poblanos Historic Inn and Organic Farm
4803 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, NM 87107, USA
+1 505-344-9297
Luxurious organic farm inn makes great base for exploring Northern New MexicoLos Poblanos Historic Inn is perfect for lovers of food and nature who want a quiet place to relax and serve as a base camp for exploring northern New Mexico. You could easily spend your days relaxing at the pool, strolling the grounds, visiting with the menagerie of goats, chickens, sheep, and cattle that call the farm home, and reading in one of the inn's many comfortable outdoor seating areas. Santa Fe, Taos, and a host of parks and preserves (including the amazing Valles Caldera National Preserve) are all easy, scenic one to two hour drives from the inn. The lush grounds of the inn seem lifetimes away from Albuquerque, but the location offers easy access to the city. Rooms are impeccably furnished and either shabby chic or historic New Mexican style.
The inn's restaurant is open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday (advance reservations required) and sources its ingredients locally whenever possible. Often this means that your fruit or vegetables were picked from their farm just hours before. The cooking is on par with a Michelin star restaurant, and during our stay, we enjoyed stellar smoked duck and moroccan-inspired eggplant and quinoa entrees. The daily breakfast, while limited to a rotating menu of two main dishes, is absolutely delicious. I would not hesitate to stay here again.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
An Enchanting Place
I remember the words of a Brazilian chef who said, "when you find your own little place in the world, you either leave a piece of yourself there forever, or you never leave." Los Poblanos is that place for me.
When I booked my trip to take my daughter to New Mexico, I wanted to embrace the unfamiliar culture. Of course I couldn't have found Los Poblanos without Google. As I was booking a 4 night stay in the middle of Balloon Fiesta week, we were out of luck. However, the lovely staff put us on a waiting list for all nights. In the end, we were able to stay at the farm all nights, and in different rooms to experience the history of the original estate to the new additions.
We were welcomed by a wonderfully friendly staff into lush garden grounds, lavender fields, the sound of farm animals roaming freely, and the smell of farm-fresh cooking. I felt immediately at home. And so did my 5-year old daughter!
Our stay could not have been more enjoyable. We had to force ourselves to go explore the rest of New Mexico, because there is so much to explore on the farm! If you are a total foodie, you will be blown away by the genius stirring behind the kitchen walls. How the chefs have not been scooped up by some NY or LA restauranteur yet is shocking.
I look forward to being a frequent guest of Los Poblanos, and recommend it to anyone traveling out west.
When I booked my trip to take my daughter to New Mexico, I wanted to embrace the unfamiliar culture. Of course I couldn't have found Los Poblanos without Google. As I was booking a 4 night stay in the middle of Balloon Fiesta week, we were out of luck. However, the lovely staff put us on a waiting list for all nights. In the end, we were able to stay at the farm all nights, and in different rooms to experience the history of the original estate to the new additions.
We were welcomed by a wonderfully friendly staff into lush garden grounds, lavender fields, the sound of farm animals roaming freely, and the smell of farm-fresh cooking. I felt immediately at home. And so did my 5-year old daughter!
Our stay could not have been more enjoyable. We had to force ourselves to go explore the rest of New Mexico, because there is so much to explore on the farm! If you are a total foodie, you will be blown away by the genius stirring behind the kitchen walls. How the chefs have not been scooped up by some NY or LA restauranteur yet is shocking.
I look forward to being a frequent guest of Los Poblanos, and recommend it to anyone traveling out west.