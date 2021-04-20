Llandudno Beach Llandudno, Cape Town, 7806, South Africa

Llandudno Beach Our favorite beach (one we never learned how to properly pronounce) was Llandudno Beach.



A little bit off track and a little unclear if we were trespassing a private neighborhood, we drove on a narrow road between beautiful houses to gain entry to a soft sandy cove occupied by small groups of locals and their leash-free dogs. Large boulders provided the perfect vantage point of the sun's lazy descent behind the cold waters of the Atlantic, leaving us silenced in awe.