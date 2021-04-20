Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Llandudno Beach

Llandudno, Cape Town, 7806, South Africa
Website
Llandudno Beach Cape Town South Africa
Letting Loose in Llandudno Cape Town South Africa
Llandudno Beach Cape Town South Africa
Letting Loose in Llandudno Cape Town South Africa

Llandudno Beach

Our favorite beach (one we never learned how to properly pronounce) was Llandudno Beach.

A little bit off track and a little unclear if we were trespassing a private neighborhood, we drove on a narrow road between beautiful houses to gain entry to a soft sandy cove occupied by small groups of locals and their leash-free dogs. Large boulders provided the perfect vantage point of the sun's lazy descent behind the cold waters of the Atlantic, leaving us silenced in awe.
By Maci Wachtel , AFAR Staff

More Recommendations

Marie Frei
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Letting Loose in Llandudno

When driving south between Camps Bay and Hout Bay, you'll notice a sign and a turnoff for Llandudno. This is a small, residential area (no shops or restaurants here) and their quiet beach is worth a visit. The current can be a bit strong here, so it might not be the best choice for swimming, but the white sand and beautiful granite boulders make this secluded area the perfect spot for sunbathing. If you're tempted to explore further and follow the signs to Sandy Bay, you'll be in for a surprise. Sandy Bay is Cape Town's official nude beach.
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points