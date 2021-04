Llandudno Beach

When driving south between Camps Bay and Hout Bay, you'll notice a sign and a turnoff for Llandudno. This is a small, residential area (no shops or restaurants here) and their quiet beach is worth a visit. The current can be a bit strong here, so it might not be the best choice for swimming, but the white sand and beautiful granite boulders make this secluded area the perfect spot for sunbathing. If you're tempted to explore further and follow the signs to Sandy Bay, you'll be in for a surprise. Sandy Bay is Cape Town 's official nude beach.