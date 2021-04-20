Llandudno Beach
Llandudno, Cape Town, 7806, South Africa
Llandudno BeachOur favorite beach (one we never learned how to properly pronounce) was Llandudno Beach.
A little bit off track and a little unclear if we were trespassing a private neighborhood, we drove on a narrow road between beautiful houses to gain entry to a soft sandy cove occupied by small groups of locals and their leash-free dogs. Large boulders provided the perfect vantage point of the sun's lazy descent behind the cold waters of the Atlantic, leaving us silenced in awe.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Letting Loose in Llandudno
When driving south between Camps Bay and Hout Bay, you'll notice a sign and a turnoff for Llandudno. This is a small, residential area (no shops or restaurants here) and their quiet beach is worth a visit. The current can be a bit strong here, so it might not be the best choice for swimming, but the white sand and beautiful granite boulders make this secluded area the perfect spot for sunbathing. If you're tempted to explore further and follow the signs to Sandy Bay, you'll be in for a surprise. Sandy Bay is Cape Town's official nude beach.