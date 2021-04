One of my favorite things about London : afternoon tea. There’s something absolutely delightful about being served little desserts, sweet scones with jam and clotted cream, and finger sandwiches with the crusts cut off—all delivered to you on a shiny tiered tray. And let’s not forget about the tea, properly presented with your own personal tea kettle and fancy stylish black-and-white cups. If all I did on this vacation was this, I would return to America happy. Cafe Liberty on the second floor of the iconic Liberty department store offers a fun and fashionable afternoon tea. For an hour of so, I took my time indulging in all the three plates of little treasures before me. The shopping can wait.