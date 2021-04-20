Leadenhall Market
Gracechurch St, London EC3V 1LT, UK
+44 20 7332 1523
The Victorian market in the middle of London's financial centreEnter Leadenhall Market and you are walking back through time (albeit with a few modern shops involved).
Right in the middle of London's financial hub, just 5 minutes walk from Bank station you will discover this covered market complete with ornate decorations and cobbled stone floor.
If the place looks familiar, maybe it's because the venue has featured in many films including Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.
At lunchtime the place is a buzz with city workers grabbing lunch from one of the many food outlets and pubs. But at Christmas time this place is a picture postcard; a grand tree is erected and choirs sing under the warm glow of lanterns.
Enter through the main entrance pictured above via Gracechurch street and get lost in the tiny lanes.
