London's busy streets filled with red buses and black taxis might not seem inviting to those looking to bicycle their way around town. However, Fat Tire Bike Tours gives travelers the ultimate ride through the heart of London, with fantastic and knowledgable guides leading the way. With options for daytime or evening tours, hop on a beach cruiser and pedal your way over the Tower Bridge, along the crowded paths beside the Thames, through the bustling yet sometimes eerily quiet financial district, and into Leadenhall Market. For you Harry Potter fans, Leadenhall Market is Diagon Alley, where Harry buys his wand, among other essentials required by the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Finish the evening tour with a couple of pints at a 400 year old pub. This is the perfect time to converse with your tour group and meet fellow travelers from all over the world.If you are satisfied with your adventure, you can also Fat Tire it around other famous cities like Paris, Berlin , and Barcelona