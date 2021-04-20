A Polish-Mexican What?
Tucked along the edge of Shepherd Market in Mayfair you'll find tiny L'Autre, a Polish-Mexican Bistro. It takes you by surprise, this combination, and you hover outside the door wondering what could possibly come of it. Everything. Everything good. If you're lucky, you nab a table upstairs in the corner. If you're smart, you'll order the full game dinner. If you're adventurous, perhaps you'll order the enchiladas. It doesn't matter, because the food is good and hearty and unpretentious. It's a little gem, this place. Call ahead if you can. Leave the corner table for me.
By
Megan
, AFAR Local Expert