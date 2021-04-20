La Mamma
Place Saint-Josse 9, 1210 Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Belgium
| +32 2 230 53 00
More info
Tue - Fri 12pm - 2:30pm
Tue - Sat 7pm - 10:30pm
Just Like Italy, in BrusselsThe authentic Italian restaurant La Mamma is in my neighbourhood, although it took a while for me to notice it. In fact, I walked by its vine-covered facade for two years before I ever set foot in the restaurant. It wasn’t until I noticed it in a guide of where to enjoy good wines in Brussels, that I finally ventured inside. I’m certainly glad I did.
In addition to a terrific Italian wine and grappa list, La Mamma features traditional Italian pasta and meat dishes. Many of their ingredients are imported from Italy and there are always seasonal menu selections. The portions are hearty too and I never quite make it to the scrumptious looking desserts.
The atmosphere is so cosy, you almost forget you’re on the bustling Place St. Josse. With Italian being spoken in the kitchen and a heaping plate of Italy on the table before you, you are transported to la dolce vita.
More Information at: http://cheeseweb.eu/2012/04/5-must-eat-restaurants-brussels/