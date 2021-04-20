Tabacon Hot Springs, La Fortuna, Costa Rica

During a visit to the northern region of Costa Rica, I made a last minute visit to Tabacon Hot Springs Resort in La Fortuna. I had been traveling for quite some time and I was exhausted and in need of some rest and relaxation. The Hot Springs are a product of the nearby Arenal Volcano and it is said that the minerals in the springs reduce stress, relax tired muscles and even cure a wide variety of health ailments. Whether any of this is true is anyone’s guess but I can say that I felt like a million bucks when I walked out of there that evening. I arrived tired and just wanting to relax and immediately felt positive about the experience I was about to have when I noticed the layout of the grounds; lush gardens and trees with walking paths, cute little bridges and various pools of different sizes and depths. I relaxed in various pools all afternoon. There are signs stating that one should not soak for too long because of the mineral content in the water which can cause light-headedness and the like. I heeded those warnings and probably stayed in a little longer than I should have! A long soak in the bigger, cooler pool brought me back to normal and sufficiently cooked me off enough to continue on with my journey through northern Costa Rica. Although I didn’t have time to avail of the other services available at the facility, I did notice there was a full-service restaurant with a buffet and a state-of-the-art spa offering numerous treatments.