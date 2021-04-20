La Fortuna
Alajuela Province, La Fortuna, Costa Rica
La FortunaHike up to El Arenal’s gray volcanic cone for a magnificent view of La Fortuna, one of Costa Rica’s most celebrated destinations. Locals and expats alike are mad for the area’s hot springs, fun locavore restaurants, irresistible bakeries (don’t miss testing the local favorite, a very volcanic chocolate cake), chic spas (volcanic mud treatments are the obvious choice), boutiques, galleries, and other delights. Excursions to surrounding places like Arenal Lake or the lush botanical garden, or to the famed hanging bridges through the region’s rain forests, merit a multiday stopover in this ecotourism hub. El Arenal is Costa Rica’s most active volcano. Though there hasn’t been any serious volcanic activity since 2010, the volcano regularly musters some steamy fumarole action.
Arenal Volcano
Early morning smoke from the active volcano
Lookin' for Adventure...
Sightseeing is fantastic -- especially when viewing the sights up close and personal while rigged up to rappelling equipment. Going to Costa Rica anytime soon? Forget the jungle zip lines and opt for waterfall rappelling if you're looking for something out-of-the-ordinary.
Stay: A cure for tired muscles in La Fortuna
With Volcan Arenal nearby La Fortuna has several hot springs perfect for relaxing those tired muscles of yours after a day of hiking. There are a handful of options including ritzy all inclusive spa resorts but when my friend and I were traveling through the area we opted for the low key Eco Termales, pictured above. Eco Termales has a limited entry policy so make reservations if possible. I loved this spot because of it's minimalist elegance. Even the entry from the main road is obscured as opposed to the flashy facade of another hot springs across the street. The naturally-fed pools are nestled within the woods and it gives you the feeling of bathing in a secret spot in the woods. Temperatures differ from each pool and there are unexpected nooks and seats where you can just sit, relax, and stay for hours.
Arenal Volcano
Since I was a child, I’ve had a fascination with volcanoes. The power, the destruction they can potentially cause and the sheer beauty of a volcano erupting enthralled me and I always wanted to see one for real. I got that chance a few months ago when I visited La Fortuna in Costa Rica and stayed at Arenal Observatory Lodge at the foot of Arenal Volcano. Part of the volcano came into view a before I actually reached the resort but it was mostly covered in fog and only a small portion of it was visible. It wasn’t until I awoke the next morning and opened my curtains that I finally saw the mighty volcano and its entirety towering over me. Arenal, with it’s perfect cone-shaped peak looked like something right out of National Geographic Magazine, so beautiful yet so powerful in the destruction it could cause in the town below if it erupted and apparently it is still considered an active volcano with recent activity. I didn’t get to see any lava spew from the columns of Arenal but I still felt privileged to see an active volcano up close and personal and to be able to enjoy a nice dip in some hot springs that are warmed by the surrounding volcanic activity, a wonderful stay at the Arenal Observatory Lodge and a guided nature hike into the surrounding rainforest near the volcano!
Tabacon Hot Springs, La Fortuna, Costa Rica
During a visit to the northern region of Costa Rica, I made a last minute visit to Tabacon Hot Springs Resort in La Fortuna. I had been traveling for quite some time and I was exhausted and in need of some rest and relaxation. The Hot Springs are a product of the nearby Arenal Volcano and it is said that the minerals in the springs reduce stress, relax tired muscles and even cure a wide variety of health ailments. Whether any of this is true is anyone’s guess but I can say that I felt like a million bucks when I walked out of there that evening. I arrived tired and just wanting to relax and immediately felt positive about the experience I was about to have when I noticed the layout of the grounds; lush gardens and trees with walking paths, cute little bridges and various pools of different sizes and depths. I relaxed in various pools all afternoon. There are signs stating that one should not soak for too long because of the mineral content in the water which can cause light-headedness and the like. I heeded those warnings and probably stayed in a little longer than I should have! A long soak in the bigger, cooler pool brought me back to normal and sufficiently cooked me off enough to continue on with my journey through northern Costa Rica. Although I didn’t have time to avail of the other services available at the facility, I did notice there was a full-service restaurant with a buffet and a state-of-the-art spa offering numerous treatments.
The Things You See When You Stop and Look
Driving out from Corozalito to La Fortuna our tour the guide said look over there…”those are Howler monkeys!” At first our reaction was “where?” and “I can’t see it.” So, we made the bus driver stop and open the doors of the bus, and we all filed out with our cameras in our hands. We looked around and saw them coming. Every couple of minutes a monkey would walk towards us on the power lines. They would start making noises and some even threw things down at us. The monkeys were spread out on the tree looking down at us. This was a wonderful experience. In Costa Rica, everywhere you go you see miracles around you. We were in the center of true diversity. We are so used to our busy lives that stopping and looking around becomes a challenge for us. Traveling through Costa Rica has taught me to appreciate nature and unite with it. Learning AFAR, in partnership with Global Explorers, promotes cross-cultural exchange by sending students on trips to experience other parts of the world. Sponsorship assistance from the Pearson Foundation, Schlumberger, and Wimmer Solutions makes the trips possible. Donate at afar.com/foundation.