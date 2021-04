For Goodness Sake

24 different sakes on offer means that Kura Japanese Restaurant can turn into a loud, funny place and that's what we love about it. It also helps that it's conveniently located just metres away from Auckland 's live comedy venue, The Classic. The best way to approach the menu is to decide on the style of food you'd like and ask the ever-patient staff for their recommendations. You won't be disappointed, just happy![Photo: metroeats.co.nz]