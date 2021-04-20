Kura Japanese Restaurant
315 Queen St, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
+64 9-379 5656
Tue - Thur 5pm - 10pm
Fri 12pm - 2pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 10:30pm
For Goodness Sake24 different sakes on offer means that Kura Japanese Restaurant can turn into a loud, funny place and that's what we love about it. It also helps that it's conveniently located just metres away from Auckland's live comedy venue, The Classic. The best way to approach the menu is to decide on the style of food you'd like and ask the ever-patient staff for their recommendations. You won't be disappointed, just happy!
[Photo: metroeats.co.nz]