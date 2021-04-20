Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kura Japanese Restaurant

315 Queen St, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
+64 9-379 5656
For Goodness Sake Auckland New Zealand

More info

Tue - Thur 5pm - 10pm
Fri 12pm - 2pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 10:30pm

For Goodness Sake

24 different sakes on offer means that Kura Japanese Restaurant can turn into a loud, funny place and that's what we love about it. It also helps that it's conveniently located just metres away from Auckland's live comedy venue, The Classic. The best way to approach the menu is to decide on the style of food you'd like and ask the ever-patient staff for their recommendations. You won't be disappointed, just happy!
[Photo: metroeats.co.nz]
By Guy Needham , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points