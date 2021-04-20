KitesurfPR & GoodWinds Kitesurf Center Plantation Dr

Surf's Up, Dorado! Puerto Rico is sought by surfers worldwide for its numerous reef breaks and clean swells. What some might not know is that the waves aren't just restricted to the popular west side of the island.



The North coast has some excellent surf spots too, and there are a couple within the near shore areas of the Ritz-Carlton's Dorado Beach. If you would like to try these out, head over to the Barlovento's East beach and GoodWinds water sports, near the East golf course. It's a windy spot, and perfect for kite boarders. But Phil and Andy have all you need to surf the sets of Dorado. They can accommodate you for tow-in surf too, taking thrill seekers out to the outer reefs.



Prefer to stay near shore? There are a couple other paddle out spots that these guys can direct you to, like the one shown in the photo located past the west beach area.