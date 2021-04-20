KitesurfPR & GoodWinds Kitesurf Center
Plantation Dr
| +1 787-233-7862
Wed - Sun 10am - 6pm
Surf's Up, Dorado!Puerto Rico is sought by surfers worldwide for its numerous reef breaks and clean swells. What some might not know is that the waves aren't just restricted to the popular west side of the island.
The North coast has some excellent surf spots too, and there are a couple within the near shore areas of the Ritz-Carlton's Dorado Beach. If you would like to try these out, head over to the Barlovento's East beach and GoodWinds water sports, near the East golf course. It's a windy spot, and perfect for kite boarders. But Phil and Andy have all you need to surf the sets of Dorado. They can accommodate you for tow-in surf too, taking thrill seekers out to the outer reefs.
Prefer to stay near shore? There are a couple other paddle out spots that these guys can direct you to, like the one shown in the photo located past the west beach area.
Learn to Kite Surf at Dorado Beach
I immediately loved the active lifestyle that the Ritz-Carlton's Dorado Beach promoted with their numerous outdoor activities, sports and experiences.
Have you ever wanted to try kiteboarding or kitesurfing? Then you'll have your chance while vacationing in this north coast Puerto Rican paradise.
Go see Andy or Phil at the GoodWinds kitesurfing school to get lessons and gain some board knowledge before tackling one of the windiest spots on the island.
Once your satisfied with your victory (or beating) out there in the water, head back in to check out the GoodWinds shop of surf apparel and their own custom rash guards.
Sail, Paddle, Surf, Yoga at GoodWinds
The GoodWinds shop and water sports at the Barlovento beach area of the Ritz-Carlton Dorado Beach is not just about kiteboarding and kitesurfing.
They offer a wide range of water sports and outdoor equipment to keep you busy, sweating, feeling healthy and loving life while enjoying the luxurious tropical atmosphere that the Ritz provides.
Do you know how to sail? Take out a Hobie Cat. Never sailed before? Head out with the gang from GoodWinds. Want to try paddleboard yoga? Schedule a private session or group session with their trained paddleboard yoga instructors.
These guys are experienced and knowledgeable about all the sports they offer, so you can feel comfortable trying something for the first time, or enjoying your favorite water sport even while away from home.
There is also something for the kids. Grab their attention with active summer camps focused on introductions to various water sports. Families can join in too!