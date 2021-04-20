Where are you going?
Kelly Tarlton's Sea Life Aquarium

23 Tamaki Dr, Orakei, Auckland 1071, New Zealand
Website
| +64 9-531 5065
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 4pm

Piranhas and Penguins

Created by a deep sea diver / explorer / adventurer, Kelly Tarlton's is one of Auckland's Top 5 Attractions. As you walk through the underwater glass tunnels you'll see stingrays float effortlessly overhead, sharks swim purposefully and jellyfish do whatever jellyfish do. The place offers much more than fish though; there's a walk-through Antarctic Ice Adventure with the world's largest display of Antarctic penguins. The newest addition to the complex is the Shark Mission where you can get up close with 'Shark Dive Extreme'. Hmmmmmm....
By Guy Needham , AFAR Local Expert

Guy Needham
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Whales and Waddlers

There is nothing more awe-inspiring than a giant sperm whale emerging from the depths, spouting high, and then diving down with a mighty flick of its tail. Kaikoura on the South Island’s east coast is home to New Zealand’s best whale watching, made possible by a deep underwater canyon. For a closer look, try the underwater tunnels at Auckland’s Kelly Tarlton’s Sea Life Aquarium. Stingrays float effortlessly overhead; sharks swim purposefully; and jellyfish do whatever jellyfish do. And the place offers more than fish; there's a walk-through Antarctic Ice Adventure with the world's largest display of Antarctic and Sub-Antarctic penguins. Kids over 14 can go inside to meet the birds.

