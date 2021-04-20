Whales and Waddlers

There is nothing more awe-inspiring than a giant sperm whale emerging from the depths, spouting high, and then diving down with a mighty flick of its tail. Kaikoura on the South Island’s east coast is home to New Zealand’s best whale watching, made possible by a deep underwater canyon. For a closer look, try the underwater tunnels at Auckland’s Kelly Tarlton’s Sea Life Aquarium. Stingrays float effortlessly overhead; sharks swim purposefully; and jellyfish do whatever jellyfish do. And the place offers more than fish; there's a walk-through Antarctic Ice Adventure with the world's largest display of Antarctic and Sub-Antarctic penguins. Kids over 14 can go inside to meet the birds.



