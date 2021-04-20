Kathleen's 5
China, Shanghai Shi, Huangpu Qu, RenMin GuangChang, Nanjing W Rd, 325号5楼 邮政编码: 200003
| +86 21 6327 0767
Lunch Spot Perched in an Art MuseumBuilt in 1933, this building was constructed as the club house for the Shanghai Race Club race course which occupied the area that's now People's Park. The club itself was considered the most opulent in the world at the time.
Since converted to the Shanghai Art Museum, the building is also home to Kathleen's 5 Rooftop Terrace and Bar, offering one of the best lunch spots in town.