Coffee Stop in Karaköy

Karaköy, one of Istanbul's oldest neighborhoods, is being transformed into the city's latest hip and happening place. Located on the doorstep of the Bosporus and the international cruise-liner terminal, the neighborhood is changing from a forgotten place of hardware stores, run-down warehouses, and dormant buildings to a local haunt of good quality cafes, art galleries, and hotels. At the leafy Karabatak cafe, you can relax street-side, people watch, and be transported to another world: Are you in Istanbul or in a trendy coffee shop in the laneways of Melbourne, Barcelona, or Italy? The charming design of the cafe has a cosmopolitan feel due to its European brand: Austria-based Julius Meinl coffee. It's a great place to kick back, soak up some sun rays through an overhanging grape vine, and enjoy one of Istanbul's most pleasant cups of coffee. Cafe food is available, as well as a good selection of coffees, teas, and other refreshments.