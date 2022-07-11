Kala Academy
Beat the heat and get to the Kala Academy, an organization that promotes the cultural unity of Goa
. From festivals to exhibitions, Kala offers a diverse and distinctive menu of events and performances. Take your time to peruse the displays or grab a seat for a classical-music concert. Past affairs have included kathak dance training, international fashion shows, and National Geographic
lectures. The open-air auditorium showcases regional plays—and lets in the cool evening breezes. Events run less frequently during monsoon season (June to September), but the well-manicured campus offers tranquil sunsets all year round. The academy itself is located on the Mandovi River, so head out back for the best views.