Kala Academy

Dayanand Bandodkar Marg, Campal, Panaji, Goa 403001, India
Website
| +91 832 243 2544
More info

Mon - Fri 9:30am - 1:15pm, 2pm - 5:45pm

Beat the heat and get to the Kala Academy, an organization that promotes the cultural unity of Goa. From festivals to exhibitions, Kala offers a diverse and distinctive menu of events and performances. Take your time to peruse the displays or grab a seat for a classical-music concert. Past affairs have included kathak dance training, international fashion shows, and National Geographic lectures. The open-air auditorium showcases regional plays—and lets in the cool evening breezes. Events run less frequently during monsoon season (June to September), but the well-manicured campus offers tranquil sunsets all year round. The academy itself is located on the Mandovi River, so head out back for the best views.
By Allison Sodha , AFAR Local Expert

