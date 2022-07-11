Friday Mapusa Market
Polish your bargaining skills for the Mapusa Market in North Goa
. Though operational every day of the week, the market is particularly lively on Fridays. Shoppers can peruse textiles, antiques, clothing, spices, handicrafts, pottery, carpets, jewelry, fruits, vegetables, and regional delicacies. Luckily, most stalls are grouped by category. During peak season, merchants from other Indian states, particularly Gujarat and Rajasthan, also descend on Mapusa to sell handmade bags and shawls. The food stalls are always a favorite among both locals and tourists. Try the dried fish, seedless tamarind, and Goan chouriço
, a spicy marinated pork sausage brought over by Portuguese settlers.