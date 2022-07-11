Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Friday Mapusa Market

Mapusa Market Area, Mapusa Municipal Market, Panaji, Goa 403507, India
Website
Friday Mapusa Market Panaji India

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 8pm

Friday Mapusa Market

Polish your bargaining skills for the Mapusa Market in North Goa. Though operational every day of the week, the market is particularly lively on Fridays. Shoppers can peruse textiles, antiques, clothing, spices, handicrafts, pottery, carpets, jewelry, fruits, vegetables, and regional delicacies. Luckily, most stalls are grouped by category. During peak season, merchants from other Indian states, particularly Gujarat and Rajasthan, also descend on Mapusa to sell handmade bags and shawls. The food stalls are always a favorite among both locals and tourists. Try the dried fish, seedless tamarind, and Goan chouriço, a spicy marinated pork sausage brought over by Portuguese settlers.
By Allison Sodha , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

Could Double-Decker Airline Seats Become a Reality?
Could Double-Decker Airline Seats Become a Reality?
How to Book Your Dream European Vacation Using Points
How to Book Your Dream European Vacation Using Points
These U.S. Airports Just Received Millions for Major Upgrades
These U.S. Airports Just Received Millions for Major Upgrades
8 Meditation Retreats in the U.S. to Book Now
8 Meditation Retreats in the U.S. to Book Now