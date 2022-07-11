Where are you going?
Hot-Air Ballooning in Goa

Aryatan Bhavan 3rd Floor, Pattoo Plaza, Electricity Colony, Altinho, Panaji, Goa 403001, India
Website
| +91 99997 42000
Hot-Air Ballooning in Goa Panaji India

More info

Sun - Sat 6:30am - 8:30am, 4:30pm - 6:30pm

Hot-Air Ballooning in Goa

Up, up, and away! Catering to romantics and adventure seekers alike, the Tiger Balloon Safaris company offers private hot-air balloon rides over Goa. Though the state has numerous picturesque spots that you can enjoy from the ground, nothing compares to viewing Goa's spice plantations, multicolored coastline, and Western Ghats mountain range from above. There are several points available around central Goa to meet before transferring to the launch site, which varies according to weather conditions (but is generally in South Goa). Once in the air, the pilot will vary your altitude, generally ranging between 400 and 900 feet. Transportation is ready and waiting when you land, as experienced ground crews track the balloon during flight. Balloons fly throughout daylight hours in the winter, and in the morning and early evening during spring and fall; weather limitations ground flights during monsoon season.
By Allison Sodha , AFAR Local Expert

