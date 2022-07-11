Hot-Air Ballooning in Goa
Up, up, and away! Catering to romantics and adventure seekers alike, the Tiger Balloon Safaris company offers private hot-air balloon rides over Goa. Though the state has numerous picturesque spots that you can enjoy from the ground, nothing compares to viewing Goa's spice plantations, multicolored coastline, and Western Ghats mountain range from above. There are several points available around central Goa to meet before transferring to the launch site, which varies according to weather conditions (but is generally in South Goa). Once in the air, the pilot will vary your altitude, generally ranging between 400 and 900 feet. Transportation is ready and waiting when you land, as experienced ground crews track the balloon during flight. Balloons fly throughout daylight hours in the winter, and in the morning and early evening during spring and fall; weather limitations ground flights during monsoon season.