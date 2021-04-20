Where are you going?
Johannesburg

24 4th Avenue
+27 83 652 6886
The Largest Man-Made Forest in the World Johannesburg South Africa

Mon - Fri 7am - 5pm
The Largest Man-Made Forest in the World

Johannesburg has over 10 million trees and is touted as having the world's largest man-made forest.

Experiencing the setting sun while out on the balcony, or just chilling out on a sunny Sunday afternoon is great with this many trees around.

If you listen carefully, you may even hear the roar of lions as the sun goes down (from the nearby zoo of course)

Once you're done taking in the scenery you can head out and grab something to eat at any of the many restaurants located in the vicinity or you can go party the night away!
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert

