Not for the Faint of Heart The Hunterian is located at Lincoln Inn Fields, within the Royal College of Surgeons. It contains John Hunter’s spectacular collection of 3,500 human anatomy and pathology specimens, fossils, paintings and sketches. John Hunter was the father of "scientific surgery" and amassed a collection of typical and unusual specimens of fossils, mummies, and skeletons (both human and animal), the beak of a giant squid, parts of the Archbishop of Canterbury, exotic insects, diseased body parts and other oddities. If you have more than a passing interest in nature and the sciences, the Hunterian Museum is well worth a few hours. There are well-placed "fainting couches" throughout. You've been warned.