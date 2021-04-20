Hout Bay
Hout Bay, Cape Town, South Africa
Photo courtesy of Hillary Fox/Cape Town Tourism
Hout BayHout Bay is basically Eden. This ecological utopia has everything a nature lover could want, from imposing mountains and miraculous views (check out the Twelve Apostles range) to World of Birds, the largest bird park in Africa, home to 3,000 birds and over 100 walk-through aviaries. On weekends, you can shop for food and crafts at the lively market at the end of the harbor road. Besides Chapman's Peak Drive, there are two other roads into Hout Bay, one from Constantia and another that passes the gorgeous surfer beach of Llandudno—also the exit for Sandy Bay, a nudist beach.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Hout Bay
At sunset
almost 7 years ago
Sunset walks at Hout Bay beach
Hout Bay is one of the most picturesque towns on the Cape Peninsula and has a great beach for kids, dogs and safe swimming as the bay is quite sheltered from ocean swells.
about 6 years ago
Cape Peninsula
This was nice place for kids good swimming area, taking pics from this beach you will get the water and mountains at the same time.