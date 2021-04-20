Where are you going?
Hout Bay is basically Eden. This ecological utopia has everything a nature lover could want, from imposing mountains and miraculous views (check out the Twelve Apostles range) to World of Birds, the largest bird park in Africa, home to 3,000 birds and over 100 walk-through aviaries. On weekends, you can shop for food and crafts at the lively market at the end of the harbor road. Besides Chapman's Peak Drive, there are two other roads into Hout Bay, one from Constantia and another that passes the gorgeous surfer beach of Llandudno—also the exit for Sandy Bay, a nudist beach.
By Ted Botha , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Thierry del Prado
almost 7 years ago

Hout Bay

At sunset
Kerry Murray
almost 7 years ago

Sunset walks at Hout Bay beach

Hout Bay is one of the most picturesque towns on the Cape Peninsula and has a great beach for kids, dogs and safe swimming as the bay is quite sheltered from ocean swells.
Joanne Guzman
about 6 years ago

Cape Peninsula

This was nice place for kids good swimming area, taking pics from this beach you will get the water and mountains at the same time.
