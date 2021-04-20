Where are you going?
House of Brutus

Marine Corps Drive
Website
| +1 671-647-0315
Live Music at House of Brutus Tamuning Guam

Live Music at House of Brutus

Catch the best of Guam’s live music scene at House of Brutus, a sultry lounge and restaurant located at the ITC Building in Tamuning.

Jazz rules the roost on Fridays, with Mad Men and a Lady, a trio led by local piano legend Patrick Palomo. On Saturdays, the vibe is more eclectic, with The Service Entrance covering everyone from Michael Jackson to Elton John to The Police. Their rendition of "Don't Stop Believing" is deservedly famous.

By Jessica Marati , AFAR Local Expert

