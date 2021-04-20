House of Brutus
Marine Corps Drive
Live Music at House of BrutusCatch the best of Guam’s live music scene at House of Brutus, a sultry lounge and restaurant located at the ITC Building in Tamuning.
Jazz rules the roost on Fridays, with Mad Men and a Lady, a trio led by local piano legend Patrick Palomo. On Saturdays, the vibe is more eclectic, with The Service Entrance covering everyone from Michael Jackson to Elton John to The Police. Their rendition of "Don't Stop Believing" is deservedly famous.