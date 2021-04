Island-Themed Cocktails at The Beach Bar & Grill

Unwind with a Chile Mango Margarita and live reggae music at The Beach, a new open-air bar and grill located on Gun Beach in Tumon. The Beach is fronted by, well, a beach—and a magnificent one at that. Day drinkers can enjoy beach volleyball courts, horseshoe pits, and snorkeling, while night owls are attracted by the rotating cast of local musicians and dee-jays. The place is particularly hopping on Thursday nights, when ladies get free cocktails from 9 p.m. to midnight.