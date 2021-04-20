Where are you going?
Pikas Cafe

Star Bldg, 888 N S Marine Corps Dr, Tamuning, 96913, Guam
Website
| +1 671-647-7452
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 3pm

Local Food and Hospitality at Pika's Cafe

Though only a few years old, Pika’s Café has quickly risen to the ranks of one of Guam’s most popular restaurants, thanks to a winning blend of friendly service, local ingredients, and inventive Chamorro fusion food.

Owners Lenny and Pika Fejeran grew up on Guam and are committed to their community. They source ingredients from more than 20 local farmers—no small task on an island with limited agriculture—and collaborate with other local businesses on products like Mango Jam, Breadfruit Chips, and Pika’s Blend Coffee.

One of Pika’s most popular menu items is the Tinaktak Burger, described by Lenny as “Guam in a sandwich." The house-made Angus beef patty is made local with a coconut milk reduction, local string beans, balsamic onions, roasted tomatoes, and the spicy house “Lana” sauce.

Brunch is also a fusion affair at Pika’s. The Benedict Dela Cruz is a local take on Eggs Benedict, with Chamorro sausage, poached egg, housemade Hollandaise sauce, fresh spinach, and tomatoes, served on English Muffins from a local bakery.

By Jessica Marati , AFAR Local Expert

