JP Super Store

Pale San Vitores Rd
+1 671-646-7803
Last-Minute Souvenir Shopping Tamuning Guam

Sun - Sat 9am - 11pm

Last-Minute Souvenir Shopping

Make a stop at this shopping paradise to pick up souvenirs to bring home. T-shirts emblazoned with "Hafa Adai" ("Hello"), a vast selection of macadamia nuts, and all kinds of knickknacks proclaiming love for the island line the shelves of this all-in-one store. You'll also find familiar designer labels here, such as Rebecca Minkoff, Diane von Furstenberg, Moncler, and Marc Jacobs, along with a large health & beauty section from which to fill your shopping basket. With two outlets in Guam, this particular location is open until 11 p.m., making it the perfect one-stop, last-minute shopping destination.


By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
