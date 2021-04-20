JP Super Store

Last-Minute Souvenir Shopping
Make a stop at this shopping paradise to pick up souvenirs to bring home. T-shirts emblazoned with "Hafa Adai" ("Hello"), a vast selection of macadamia nuts, and all kinds of knickknacks proclaiming love for the island line the shelves of this all-in-one store. You'll also find familiar designer labels here, such as Rebecca Minkoff, Diane von Furstenberg, Moncler, and Marc Jacobs, along with a large health & beauty section from which to fill your shopping basket. With two outlets in Guam, this particular location is open until 11 p.m., making it the perfect one-stop, last-minute shopping destination.