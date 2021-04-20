Meskla Chamoru Fusion Bistro
130 Marine Corps Dr, Hagåtña, 96910, Guam
| +1 671-479-2652
Photo courtesy of Meskla Chamoru Fusion Bistro
Sun 10am - 2pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 2pm
Mon - Sat 5:30pm - 9:30pm
Upscale Chamorro Cuisine at MesklaFor upscale versions of Chamorro classics, head to Meskla, a Chamorro fusion bistro located in downtown Hagatna.
Newbies to Chamorro food can get a taste of everything with Meskla's Chamoru Platter, which includes fried reef fish, tinala katni (dried beef), kelaguen (a ceviche-like starter), salad, red rice, and titiyas (tortillas).
I always order the fresh fried parrotfish, doused in finadene—a local condiment that Meskla prepares in several different ways.