Meskla Chamoru Fusion Bistro

130 Marine Corps Dr, Hagåtña, 96910, Guam
Website
| +1 671-479-2652
More info

Sun 10am - 2pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 2pm
Mon - Sat 5:30pm - 9:30pm

Upscale Chamorro Cuisine at Meskla

For upscale versions of Chamorro classics, head to Meskla, a Chamorro fusion bistro located in downtown Hagatna.

Newbies to Chamorro food can get a taste of everything with Meskla's Chamoru Platter, which includes fried reef fish, tinala katni (dried beef), kelaguen (a ceviche-like starter), salad, red rice, and titiyas (tortillas).

I always order the fresh fried parrotfish, doused in finadene—a local condiment that Meskla prepares in several different ways.

By Jessica Marati , AFAR Local Expert

