Hotel Le Crystal Montreal

Take a 12th-Floor Dip Downtown

This is a 5-star boutique hotel located in the heart of Montreal , across the street from the Centre Bell, home of Les Montréal Canadiens, and tucked along famed rue Sainte-Catherine.Was I blown away during my stay here? Yeah, and then some. After checking in, I was greeted by a frosty bucket filled with my favorite beer, tossed the curtains back to reveal the stunning view of downtown Montreal , then scrambled up to the 12th floor for a dip in the saltwater pool, and relaxed in the outdoor hot tub as the day rolled along. I rarely thought about leaving. I dined at La Coupole and had a few cocktails in the Wine Bar, and... well, that's enough. Things got out of hand from there.I spent four nights at Hotel Crystal, and had what is to date my best hotel experience in my homeland.