Hotel Le Crystal Montreal
1100 Rue de la Montagne, Montréal, QC H3G 0A1, Canada
| +1 514-861-5550
Take a 12th-Floor Dip DowntownThis is a 5-star boutique hotel located in the heart of Montreal, across the street from the Centre Bell, home of Les Montréal Canadiens, and tucked along famed rue Sainte-Catherine.
Was I blown away during my stay here? Yeah, and then some. After checking in, I was greeted by a frosty bucket filled with my favorite beer, tossed the curtains back to reveal the stunning view of downtown Montreal, then scrambled up to the 12th floor for a dip in the saltwater pool, and relaxed in the outdoor hot tub as the day rolled along. I rarely thought about leaving. I dined at La Coupole and had a few cocktails in the Wine Bar, and... well, that's enough. Things got out of hand from there.
I spent four nights at Hotel Crystal, and had what is to date my best hotel experience in my homeland.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
A Bathtub with a View
Although the accommodations here are lovely and spacious, the real selling point of this hotel is the terrace and Amerispa. Indeed, the high-rise pool, jacuzzi, Swedish sauna, and gym—located on the 12th floor—all offer a spectacular view of downtown Montreal, rain, shine, or snow.
Even Montrealers like to come up here from time to time and admire their city from high up.
The hotel's motto? "Everything you’d expect from a 5-star hotel… and then some." The suites are quite roomy and offer views of the busy, skyscraper-clad boulevard René-Lévesque.
The hotel is also home to wine bar and restaurant La Coupole, whose menu is as much a treat to the senses as the decor is.
Even Montrealers like to come up here from time to time and admire their city from high up.
The hotel's motto? "Everything you’d expect from a 5-star hotel… and then some." The suites are quite roomy and offer views of the busy, skyscraper-clad boulevard René-Lévesque.
The hotel is also home to wine bar and restaurant La Coupole, whose menu is as much a treat to the senses as the decor is.