Hotel de la Ópera

Cl. 10 #5-72, Bogotá, Cundinamarca, Colombia
| +57 1 3362066
Hotel de la Ópera, Bogotá
Hotel de la Ópera, Bogotá

In the historic Candelaria district, the 42-room Hotel de la Ópera occupies two colonial townhouses and parts of a 1940s art deco mansion. Head up to the rooftop restaurant, El Mirador, to enjoy ajiaco (potato soup with corn, chicken, and aji chili) along with views of the city’s main cathedral.
From $162. 57/(0) 1-336-2066. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image courtesy of Hotel de la Ópera
By Nicholas Gill , AFAR Contributor

