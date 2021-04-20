Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Misia by Leo Espinosa

Transversal 6 #27-50 Cerca al Museo Nacional, Bogotá, Colombia
+57 1 6953864
Misia Bogota Colombia

More info

Sun 9am - 4pm
Mon - Sat 7am - 10pm

Misia

Misia creator Leonor Espinosa is Colombia’s most revolutionary chef: While the world believed that Colombian food was inferior to Peru’s ceviche, Argentina’s mixed grill, and Mexico’s thousand chiles, she traveled to Colombia’s Pacific and Caribbean coasts, to its mountains and plains, in search of traditional recipes which she now prepares with a refined, personal touch. The outcome can be considered a fusion of tastes from markets, piqueteadero (popular take-out joints), and snack bars known as refresquerías. At Misia, in Bogotá’s Zona G, Espinosa serves a classic ceviche she learned from the women of the Pacific coast, as well as carimañolas, cassava-meal rolls stuffed with meat and boiled eggs, which are Cartagena’s answer to the Proust's madeleine. Misia is a brilliant celebration of the nation’s wide panorama of flavors.
By Sibylla Brodzinsky

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points