Misia by Leo Espinosa

Misia
Misia creator Leonor Espinosa is Colombia’s most revolutionary chef: While the world believed that Colombian food was inferior to Peru’s ceviche, Argentina’s mixed grill, and Mexico’s thousand chiles, she traveled to Colombia’s Pacific and Caribbean coasts, to its mountains and plains, in search of traditional recipes which she now prepares with a refined, personal touch. The outcome can be considered a fusion of tastes from markets, piqueteadero
(popular take-out joints), and snack bars known as refresquerías
. At Misia, in Bogotá’s Zona G, Espinosa serves a classic ceviche she learned from the women of the Pacific coast, as well as carimañolas
, cassava-meal rolls stuffed with meat and boiled eggs, which are Cartagena’s answer to the Proust's madeleine. Misia is a brilliant celebration of the nation’s wide panorama of flavors.