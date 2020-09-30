La Puerta Falsa
Calle 11
+57 1 2865091
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 10pm
La Puerta Falsa, BogotáNear Plaza de Bolívar in the colonial Candelaria quarter, the city’s historic core, swing by La Puerta Falsa, a bakery and restaurant that has been run by the same family since 1816. Order the chocolate completo, a cup of hot cocoa mixed with water and melted cheese that comes with buttered bread and an almojábana (biscuit). Calle 11 No. 6–50, 57/(0) 1-286-5091. Image: William Neuheisel/Flickr.com
More Recommendations
over 6 years ago
A gem of a Cafe
For an authentic Colombian meal, head to La Puerta Falsa Tamales, a small café that’s been in business since 1816 in the heart of Bogota's La Candelaria historic center. I stummbled upon this place and was immediately drawn in by the delicious pastries, candies and desserts in the window. The place also had a great deal of historic character. I later learned that it's a local favorite. The waitress suggested Ajiaco Santafereno, one of the most popular traditional dishes of Colombia. It's a soup filled with pieces of chicken, large chunks of corn on the cob and two or three kinds of native potatoes. It was absolutely delicious and a must have on a visit to Colombia.