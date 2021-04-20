Barbados in Photos

Wining on Jammin' Catamaran

So, you think that you're just going on a boat cruise around the water. Despite the fact that drinks start well before 9am, or to applaud the fact - you're in for a full morning of surprises. Jammin' Catamaran was AMAZING! What could have been a fairly standard tourist experience ended up being a tremendous drinking food fest with macaroni pie, rice and peas, flying fish, chicken, and yes even salad for the die hards. We dove shipwrecks, swam with sea turtles and slid down the waterslides. But the fun kicked in when, admittedly feeling happy with the world, the staff and locals on the boat kicked into high gear with the music. I think i'm an OK dancer, but game on with Barbadian locals. I didn't know the human body could move that way - whether woman or man - WOW!. Any tourists on the boat who may have been sitting placidly enjoying the view, definitely changed their tune and bumped (wining) well beyond their comfort zone. This is no tour bus! Do it!