Hauz Khas
Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi, India
History in Hauz KhasYes, Hauz Khas Village is perhaps most known for its artsy vibe, boutique shops, and trendy restaurants. But before it became a lively commercial district, Hauz Kaus was (and remains) a 13th-century historical complex with a mosque, tombs, and an Islamic seminary. Take a break from the bustle of shopping and dining to explore the sites from Muslim royalty, then spend some time at the charming lake with its swans, ducks, and other wildlife.
The narrow alleys of Hauz Khas Village are ripe with modern goods. Young designer Gautam Sinha sells gorgeous leather bags and luggage (shown) at Nappa Dori (Ste. 4, 91/(0) 98-1040-0778). The über-hip hang out at Ultrastore, a furniture shop that stocks cheeky housewares (Ste. 50E, 91/(0) 99-7135- 8479). Yodakin is the spot for alternative books and music (Ste. 2, 91/(0) 11-2653-6283). —Jocelyn C. Zuckerman
After a long day of exploring Delhi, join locals for a wander around the Hauz Khas complex before grabbing dinner. The light at sunset is breathtaking and, especially during the weekend, the space is crammed with people reading, having picnics, playing cricket, and strumming guitars. From up high you'll get a wonderful view of the water tank! When you've seen Firoz Shah's tomb and had enough of the ruins, walk back into the teeming village to do some shopping or choose your dinner spot. I recommend Raaz for great Indian food or Elma's if you want some tea, coffee, or a salad. Don't miss their flatbread or pastries- you deserve a slice of carrot cake after walking so far around the Red Fort!