Sunset wander in Hauz Khas

After a long day of exploring Delhi, join locals for a wander around the Hauz Khas complex before grabbing dinner. The light at sunset is breathtaking and, especially during the weekend, the space is crammed with people reading, having picnics, playing cricket, and strumming guitars. From up high you'll get a wonderful view of the water tank! When you've seen Firoz Shah's tomb and had enough of the ruins, walk back into the teeming village to do some shopping or choose your dinner spot. I recommend Raaz for great Indian food or Elma's if you want some tea, coffee, or a salad. Don't miss their flatbread or pastries- you deserve a slice of carrot cake after walking so far around the Red Fort!