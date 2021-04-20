Edgewood Tahoe 100 Lake Pkwy, Stateline, NV 89449, USA

Photo courtesy of Edgewood Tahoe

Edgewood Tahoe An upscale lodge, acclaimed golf course, and tranquil spa in one, Edgewood brings luxury to the southern shores of Lake Tahoe. Located directly on the lake, surrounded by the Sierra Mountains, the hotel is refined yet comfortable, with a soaring lobby that captures the spirit of old alpine lodges. Guests can hang here, cozied up in leather armchairs in front of the fire, or head upstairs to the 154 rooms and suites, each of which features its very own gas fireplace, plus walk-in showers, soaking tubs, and private decks or terraces that look out to the shimmering lake and snow-capped mountains. When you’re ready to hit the slopes, stop by the on-site Adventure Shop & Boutique, where Edgewood guests enjoy discounts on equipment rentals through Black Tie Skis. A ski concierge will fit you for boots, skis, or a board, then shuttle you over to the Heavenly Gondola, where they’ll show you a private spot to store your belongings and then carry your skis directly to the lift. Just be sure to be back at the lodge by 4 p.m., when the s’mores cart rolls out with all the fixings for making your own après-ski treats.



Should you not be a skier—or visiting during the summer—Edgewood is also home to the only golf course along Lake Tahoe’s scenic shoreline, a luxurious spa with an outdoor hot tub, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a lakefront heated pool surrounded by firepits. There’s even daily yoga, held in the lodge in winter and on the lawn in summer. Each morning, guests can grab coffee, smoothies, and baked goods from the Coffee Bar, or visit the Après Sleep Cart in the lobby, stocked with teas, green juice, house-made granola, and other ways to wake up. For more substantial meals, there’s the Bistro (serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner in the main lodge), Brooks’ Bar & Deck (located just off the 18th hole), and the special occasion–worthy Edgewood Restaurant (offering elegant fare and breathtaking views). If you’d rather head off-campus to eat, the complimentary hotel shuttle will drop you off and pick you up anywhere within three miles of the property.