Edgewood Tahoe
100 Lake Pkwy, Stateline, NV 89449, USA
| +1 775-588-2787
Edgewood TahoeAn upscale lodge, acclaimed golf course, and tranquil spa in one, Edgewood brings luxury to the southern shores of Lake Tahoe. Located directly on the lake, surrounded by the Sierra Mountains, the hotel is refined yet comfortable, with a soaring lobby that captures the spirit of old alpine lodges. Guests can hang here, cozied up in leather armchairs in front of the fire, or head upstairs to the 154 rooms and suites, each of which features its very own gas fireplace, plus walk-in showers, soaking tubs, and private decks or terraces that look out to the shimmering lake and snow-capped mountains. When you’re ready to hit the slopes, stop by the on-site Adventure Shop & Boutique, where Edgewood guests enjoy discounts on equipment rentals through Black Tie Skis. A ski concierge will fit you for boots, skis, or a board, then shuttle you over to the Heavenly Gondola, where they’ll show you a private spot to store your belongings and then carry your skis directly to the lift. Just be sure to be back at the lodge by 4 p.m., when the s’mores cart rolls out with all the fixings for making your own après-ski treats.
Should you not be a skier—or visiting during the summer—Edgewood is also home to the only golf course along Lake Tahoe’s scenic shoreline, a luxurious spa with an outdoor hot tub, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a lakefront heated pool surrounded by firepits. There’s even daily yoga, held in the lodge in winter and on the lawn in summer. Each morning, guests can grab coffee, smoothies, and baked goods from the Coffee Bar, or visit the Après Sleep Cart in the lobby, stocked with teas, green juice, house-made granola, and other ways to wake up. For more substantial meals, there’s the Bistro (serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner in the main lodge), Brooks’ Bar & Deck (located just off the 18th hole), and the special occasion–worthy Edgewood Restaurant (offering elegant fare and breathtaking views). If you’d rather head off-campus to eat, the complimentary hotel shuttle will drop you off and pick you up anywhere within three miles of the property.
Edgewood Tahoe
Nestled at the edge of a pine forest just a few hundred feet from a generous private beach, this 235-acre luxury property on the South Shore seems to float on a cloud of tranquility despite being within walking distance of South Lake’s largest casinos. Sprawling rooms and suites feature gas fireplaces (some double-sided), private decks, soaking tubs, walk-in showers, and in-room refrigerators, as well as clean lines and subtle textures that ooze mountain chic. In addition to an 8,500-square-foot spa, Edgewood Tahoe provides a seemingly endless number of gathering spots among its public spaces, including a slew of fire pits, a sleek infinity pool, heated year-round, and a nearby hot tub that seats up to 40 guests; the hotel’s 18-hole golf course now hosts an annual celebrity golf tournament. The sleek Bistro serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, but the real standout is the Edgewood Restaurant, where dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows allow guests to enjoy sunsets and stunning views over the lake.
Luxurious Escape in Tahoe
Walking through the large wooden doors, you are greeted by one of the most spectacular views of Lake Tahoe. In the Great Room, floor to ceiling windows create the backdrop for a warm, modern lobby that welcomes you to the Edgewood Tahoe. The expansive lakeside property boasts 154 different rooms and suites all with gas-burning fireplaces, balconies, and the most snuggle-worthy linens. The customer service is second to none, with all attention to detail thoughtfully orchestrated. From the ski concierge to their 8,500 square foot spa, no expense was spared to make this the ultimate weekend getaway. One huge perk available at this world class lodge: a free, readily available shuttle to take you into town at a moments notice. The hotels on-sight dining also includes a casual, yet delicious Bistro serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. An incredibly upscale, romantic dinner restaurant, The Edgewood, that was also named one of the most scenic restaurants in America by OpenTable. As well as a sports bar, Brooks, to catch the Sunday game with a cold beer and a lively crowd. Whether you are looking for a cozy lodge to call home during your next ski-vacation, or are wanting a serene escape with sweeping views and a peaceful environment... The Edgewood Tahoe delivers in every aspect.
Culinary Gems Within the Edgewood Tahoe
Whether you stepped into the Bistro for a wholesome Steak and Fries, or ordered an Eggs Benedict from your television for a true "breakfast in bed", the cuisine at the Edgewood Tahoe doesn't disappoint. There are three dining establishments and a coffee house on property. One Bistro, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. One fine dining restaurant appropriately named Edgewood, for more formal occasions. And lastly, Brooks. a sports bar cooking up all your sinful game day indulgences. With a new head chef, the flavors are bold with each menu offering a healthy variety. Sure to satisfy even the pickiest of eaters.
Finding Serenity at the Spa at Edgewood Tahoe
After a long day of hitting the slopes, your head is clear, your spirits lifted, and your body... bound to be unbelievably sore. Luckily there’s an 8,500 square ft oasis known as the Spa at the Edgewood Tahoe to regain your flexibility and focus. With sports massages, reflexology, and a full service salon... there’s truly nothing this sanctuary can’t fix. This spa, complete with steam rooms, an outdoor hot tub, and private relaxation rooms is the perfect place to unwind whether from the slopes or just as a mental escape from the everyday.