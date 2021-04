One look up after arriving in Grindelwald, Switzerland and I am star struck. And not by a person, but by a mountain made even more mythical with thick clouds rolling across the middle of it. The Eiger's North Face calls only the most daring climbers and is one not one to be taken lightly. Over the centuries, it has claimed the lives of many explorers trying to tackle it. Even with modern climbing equipment and guides today, it's still a daunting task for experienced and well practiced climbers only. I am no such climber, but it doesn't make looking at the mountain any less thrilling. Skiing at the base of Mt. Eiger is a true bucket list item for mountain junkies, and one I did feel comfortable tackling. It's one thing to see Eiger from a distance but when you are skiing at the base, it's otherworldly. Here, the mass of the mountain--which is one vertical mile of sheer rock and ice--is put in perspective and details like frozen waterfalls come into focus. This of course is reason enough to plan a trip to Grindelwald, but far from the only. In fact the remote glacier village, named for the gargantuan piles of ice that sit on the Alps above, has plenty more mountain adventures up its sleeve, which we check out in this video. Come along as we ski at the base of Mt. Eiger, hike to Lake Bachlap, and walk along the along a suspended walkway on the first cliff hike.https://vimeo.com/155322808