Whizzing Down a Swiss Mountain on a Trottibike Scooter

One of the most exhilarating things I have done in recent years is to ride a kick scooter - a "trottibike" in Swiss parlance - down a mountain in the Jungfrau region of the Alps.



From the village of Grindelwald near Interlaken, ride up the mountain by gondola to Bort station, where you pick up your bikes. The scooters are simple: you kick off to get started, and then stand on the narrow foot platform as you zip down the mountain. Fortunately there are handbrakes so you can control your speed.



It took me a few moments to shake off my initial nervousness, but soon I was flying confidently down the mountain on my two little wheels. All around me were classic Swiss vistas of soaring Alps, flower-bedecked cottages, and fields of grazing cows with enormous cowbells. I could have kept going all day, but eventually the mountain ran out and the road took me back into Grindelwald, where I said a fond farewell to my trusty trottibike.