Granja La Pallaresa
Carrer de Petritxol, 11, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
| +34 933 02 20 36
Photo by Chrisoakley/Flickr
Sun - Sat 9am - 1pm
Sun 5pm - 9pm
Mon - Sat 4pm - 9pm
Dip Into Barcelona's Chocolate and Churro CultureThe churros are made at a nearby churrería and delivered hot, and the chocolate is divine, but at Granja La Pallaresa, the house speciality is freshly whipped nata (thick cream). Order un suizo here. Carrer de Petritxol 11, Barcelona, 34/93-302-2036
This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue.
Learn more about Spain's chocolate and churro culture.
almost 7 years ago
Hot chocolate with churros
That's my favorite place for hot chocolate in Barcelona. And when I need an extra dose of sweet, I order a "suís" (hot chocolate topped with whipped cream).