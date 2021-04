Dip Into Barcelona's Chocolate and Churro Culture

The churros are made at a nearby churrería and delivered hot, and the chocolate is divine, but at Granja La Pallaresa, the house speciality is freshly whipped nata (thick cream). Order un suizo here. Carrer de Petritxol 11, Barcelona , 34/93-302-2036This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue. Spain Learn more about 's chocolate and churro culture.