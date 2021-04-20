Where are you going?
Granja La Pallaresa

Carrer de Petritxol, 11, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Website
| +34 933 02 20 36
Sun - Sat 9am - 1pm
Sun 5pm - 9pm
Mon - Sat 4pm - 9pm

The churros are made at a nearby churrería and delivered hot, and the chocolate is divine, but at Granja La Pallaresa, the house speciality is freshly whipped nata (thick cream). Order un suizo here. Carrer de Petritxol 11, Barcelona, 34/93-302-2036

Learn more about Spain's chocolate and churro culture.
Marta Laurent
almost 7 years ago

That's my favorite place for hot chocolate in Barcelona. And when I need an extra dose of sweet, I order a "suís" (hot chocolate topped with whipped cream).

