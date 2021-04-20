Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Gatun Locks

Gatun Locks, Colón, Panama
Driving Across the Panama Canal Locks Colon Panama
Panamax Ship Squeezes Through Panama Canal Locks Colon Panama
Driving Across the Panama Canal Locks Colon Panama
Panamax Ship Squeezes Through Panama Canal Locks Colon Panama

Driving Across the Panama Canal Locks

There's just one spot where you can drive across the Panama Canal's locks - this little swing bridge a the Gatun (Atlantic side) locks. It's an amazing view!
By Gayle Keck , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Gayle Keck
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Panamax Ship Squeezes Through Panama Canal Locks

It seems impossible that this ship could make it through the canal! There are only 2 feet of clearance on either side. It's mesmerizing to watch the entire process at the Gatun Locks Visitors Center. This Atlantic-side visitors center is much less crowded than the Pacific-side visitors center at the Miraflores Locks.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points