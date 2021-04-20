Gatun Locks
Gatun Locks, Colón, Panama
Driving Across the Panama Canal LocksThere's just one spot where you can drive across the Panama Canal's locks - this little swing bridge a the Gatun (Atlantic side) locks. It's an amazing view!
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Panamax Ship Squeezes Through Panama Canal Locks
It seems impossible that this ship could make it through the canal! There are only 2 feet of clearance on either side. It's mesmerizing to watch the entire process at the Gatun Locks Visitors Center. This Atlantic-side visitors center is much less crowded than the Pacific-side visitors center at the Miraflores Locks.