Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum

230 Wedgewood Dr, Fairbanks, AK 99701, USA
Website
| +1 907-450-2100
Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum Fairbanks Alaska United States

More info

Sun, Wed 12pm - 6pm

Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum

The Fountainhead, one of the premier antique auto museums in America, is an unexpected Alaskan delight – there’s not a glacier or bear in sight! The collection includes autos that advance the story of technology and the automation of our lives. Each car is chosen for its part in making our lives better. Paired with most of the cars? Women’s clothing from the same era. Huh? Check this out: Along the way you’ll see how changes in cars changed up styles of dress. But there’s also plenty of Alaskan car history, too, including the first car built within the state (long before it was a state). Even if you’re not car crazy, go. The collection is equal parts automotive cool, history, art, fashion, and just plain ol’ pretty. (And so shiny.)
By Jenna Schnuer , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

Get a Coveted Companion Pass With Southwest’s Latest Credit Card Offers
Get a Coveted Companion Pass With Southwest’s Latest Credit Card Offers
Inside Sky Lagoon, Iceland’s New Geothermal Spa
Inside Sky Lagoon, Iceland’s New Geothermal Spa
Swoop Is Expanding Its U.S.-Canada Flights with Fares From $78
Swoop Is Expanding Its U.S.-Canada Flights with Fares From $78
U.S. Citizens Will Need to Register to Travel to Europe in 2023
U.S. Citizens Will Need to Register to Travel to Europe in 2023