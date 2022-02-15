Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum
The Fountainhead, one of the premier antique auto museums in America, is an unexpected Alaskan delight – there’s not a glacier or bear in sight! The collection includes autos that advance the story of technology and the automation of our lives. Each car is chosen for its part in making our lives better. Paired with most of the cars? Women’s clothing from the same era. Huh? Check this out: Along the way you’ll see how changes in cars changed up styles of dress. But there’s also plenty of Alaskan car history, too, including the first car built within the state (long before it was a state). Even if you’re not car crazy, go. The collection is equal parts automotive cool, history, art, fashion, and just plain ol’ pretty. (And so shiny.)