Fortnum & Mason

The building may not have the grandeur of Harrod's, but Fortnum and Mason is a British institution in that this is where the Queen 'buys her groceries'. Ok, perhaps Her Majesty doesn't physically come over but apparently Buckingham Palace does order stuff from here to be sent over. Located in the heart of London , you may be forgiven for missing the entrance as it looks just like another store along Piccadilly Road. If you're walking from Piccadilly Circus, look out for the clock high above the main doors to guide you. Once inside you'll be greeted by a vast selection of beautifully packaged foodstuff, from jams to teas to chocolates to meats. There are also several restaurants (one of them famous for its afternoon tea) for you to indulge in.