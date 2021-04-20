Foodbarn Restaurant
Noordhoek Farm Village, Village Ln, Goedehoop Estate, Cape Town, 7979, South Africa
| +27 21 789 1390
Photo courtesy of Foodbarn
More info
Sun - Sat 12pm - 2:30pm
Tue - Sat 7pm - 9:30pm
Foodbarn RestaurantChef Franck Dangereux (formerly of La Colombe, a celebrated Cape Town institution) runs the Foodbarn Restaurant out of a lovely old barn in the village of Noordhoek. Here, you’ll get all the flavors of a fancy restaurant, without the fuss. You may dine on artistically presented dishes like pépé goat cheese beignets, but a glance around the revamped space, with its rustic-chic decor and colorful knickknacks, will remind you that you are, in fact, feasting in a barn. At night, the place transforms into a tapas bar.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
over 4 years ago
A Feast for after the Beach
A five-minute drive from a beach that will leave you slack-jawed, the laid-back Foodbarn Restaurant serves an exceptional wine pairing tasting menu that will run about 20 dollars a person. Look out for the spicy lemongrass mussel fritters.