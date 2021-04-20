Where are you going?
Felucca on the Nile

Luxor City, Luxor, Luxor Governorate, Egypt
| +20 95 2380944
Felucca Ride on the Nile

The Nile is the heart and arteries of Egypt. There are many options to ride along the longest river in the world's current, but to get close to El Nil, take an overnight trip on a traditional Felucca. It's an easy and lazy ride down the river past palm-tree banks, small villages, and ancient ruins.

You can book a one or two night cruise from your hotel. Beware scams along the river side.
By Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert

Angie Orth
almost 7 years ago

Dreaming on the Nile

There are so many bucket list–worthy activities to sample in Egypt: hot air ballooning over the Valley of the Kings, camel riding around the Pyramids of Giza, scuba diving in Dahab, hiking Mount Sinai in the middle of the night... choosing the best isn't easy! A felucca trip on the Nile, while perhaps not the first activity one imagines when planning a trip to Egypt, is absolutely a must-do!

Even after my trip, one of the highlights I most remember is my two-night cruise down the Nile on a felucca. A felucca is a traditional sailboat used to transport people and goods on the river. Feluccas rely solely on wind power and have no engines, so the itinerary is never quite set in advance.

After settling into the rhythm of zigzagging from shore to shore to shore to shore on a floating mattress on some of the prettiest days I’ve ever spent on this planet, it honestly didn’t matter to me if I never set foot on land again. The felucca experience was well worth having to rough it just a little, tinkling in the desert for a couple of days. If you’re planning a trip to Egypt, don’t miss a felucca cruise!
bhgat ghoneim
almost 7 years ago

Fluca at river Nile Aswan

fluca at the river nile at Aswan city its a great time and a great view for everybody

