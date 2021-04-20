Eco-Friendly, Gay-Owned B&B in Colonia San Rafael

What's not to love about El Patio 77, Mexico City's first eco-friendly bed and breakfast, located inside an old, lovingly restored casona in the Colonia San Rafael neighborhood? Owners Alan and Diego are partners in business and life, and set the tone for a warm, welcoming visit for all guests. Each of the B&B's rooms is named for and decorated in the style of a Mexican state, and most of the furniture is upcycled or antique. A delicious breakfast is included in the rate, which is extremely affordable. The B&B doubles as an art gallery, and exhibits change regularly. A neighborhood market is within a three-minute walk, and a Metro station is nearby as well.