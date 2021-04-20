Where are you going?
El Patio 77

Joaquin Garcia Icazbalceta 77, San Rafael, 06470 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 5592 8452
More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 11pm
Affordable Chic in Mexico City's First Eco B&B

Billed as Mexico City's first eco-friendly B&B, El Patio 77 is a charming, chic, and ultra-affordable accommodation in the neighborhood of San Rafael. Each of its rooms is named after a Mexican state and is decorated with handcrafts that originate in that state. Much of the furniture is either upcycled, repurposed, or antique. Water is heated by solar power and all toiletries are biodegradable. Hosts Diego and Alan are warm and welcoming, and breakfast, served in a light-filled atrium patio, is always delicious, whether you're served chilaquiles or molletes, Mexican breakfast favorites. The B&B also hosts exhibits by local artists, so the vibe here is friendly and creative.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Julie Schwietert Collazo
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Eco-Friendly, Gay-Owned B&B in Colonia San Rafael

What's not to love about El Patio 77, Mexico City's first eco-friendly bed and breakfast, located inside an old, lovingly restored casona in the Colonia San Rafael neighborhood? Owners Alan and Diego are partners in business and life, and set the tone for a warm, welcoming visit for all guests. Each of the B&B's rooms is named for and decorated in the style of a Mexican state, and most of the furniture is upcycled or antique. A delicious breakfast is included in the rate, which is extremely affordable. The B&B doubles as an art gallery, and exhibits change regularly. A neighborhood market is within a three-minute walk, and a Metro station is nearby as well.
Liz Pulver
almost 7 years ago

Mexico City hotel highlight

Had a lovely, super relaxing stay here. El Patio 77 is a calm, cool oasis in the city. A designer's eye marries Paris with Mexico City. Vibrant and sophisticated. Friendly and warm. Breakfast in the sunny atrium courtyard is the perfect start to the day. The owners are lovely and extremely helpful.

