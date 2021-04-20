El Nido in Photos

Touring the Islands of Bacuit Bay

Tours A, B, C & D are the different daily options that would take you to the different islands scattered around El Nido's stunning Bacuit Bay. We were taken to gorgeous beaches, breathtaking limestone formations, unique topographies and sumptuous food. With a number of unique beaches with some aptly named as Secret & Hidden, the total experience was out of this world. My all-time favorite tour would be the one to Secret Beach (pictured), considered as the inspiration of Alex Garland's book, The Beach. We swam through a small opening beneath the towering karst formations encircling the secluded beach. This was the place where I uttered that if it was only possible to cancel the rest of the day's itinerary and just stayed on this beach, I would have done so. It was a dream come true for me in 2012 when I visited El Nido which is located at the northern part of what is dubbed as the Philippines' last frontier, Palawan.