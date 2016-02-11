Should You Use a Friend-Finding App While Traveling?

Until recently, traveling alone was largely unpredictable. For every Eat Pray Love moment, there were untold hours of wasted time, sketchy situations, and missed opportunities. But now a growing suite of apps aims to connect like-minded single trekkers for everything from local music to unexplored cuisine. And I’m on a mission to try them all (OK, three) on a short trip to the Philippines.

On a three-hour layover at Tokyo’s Narita airport, I start with Wander, an app that connects solo travelers to one another by matching interests (“I like pirates, British comedy, and baseball”). I find a chat buddy, but he’s hundreds of miles away in Seoul. After a confusing 15-minute conversation where he either propositioned me or invited me for dinner (his English wasn’t stellar and my Korean is abysmal) I close the app and head for the nearest airport bar.

Five hours later I touch down in Manila and fire up Banjo, an app geared toward meeting people at live events and local spots. I find a new Filipino restaurant in the Fort—one of Manila’s glitzy shopping areas—and down a plate of the best pork sisig I’ve ever tasted. Yet I’m still flying solo.