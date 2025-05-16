Tips + NewsVisas + Passports
By Bailey Berg
  •  May 16, 2025

One of the Best Countries for Expats Just Announced a New Digital Nomad Visa

Affordable housing, some of the world’s most beautiful beaches, and delicious cuisine make this vibrant island nation a seriously attractive option for remote workers.

Aerial view of the Palawan province, with dramatic green cliffs beside a bay-like alcove full of boats and homes

Palawan province in the Philippines is among the destinations the government believes will be popular among digital nomads.

Courtesy of Eibner Saliba/Unsplash

With more than 7,000 islands, the Philippines offers a kaleidoscope of white- and pink-sand beaches, volcanic peaks, limestone cliffs, coral reefs, and colorful jeepneys buzzing through its bustling cities. And thanks to a forthcoming digital nomad visa, long-term stays will soon be possible for remote workers seeking a slice of tropical life without the usual red tape.

The Philippines—considered one of the best countries for expats—is launching a new digital nomad visa that will enable eligible foreign nationals to live and work remotely in the country for up to one year with the option to renew. The program is expected to launch as early as June and puts the Philippines on the map alongside countries like Italy, New Zealand, and Japan, which have all rolled out similar initiatives in recent years. Here’s what you need to know.

Who will be eligible for a Philippines digital nomad visa?

The Philippines’ digital nomad visa will be open to applicants who are at least 18 years old and can prove they make a steady income from companies based elsewhere.

Other caveats include needing to hold private health insurance and having a clean criminal record. The visa will only be available to citizens of countries that offer a reciprocal arrangement to Filipinos—meaning the door won’t be open to everyone, but the list is expected to include most of Europe, North America, and parts of Asia.

The government says the goal is to boost the economy by tapping into the growing wave of travelers who will spend money on housing, food, and activities within their host country while working remotely.

In a press release, tourism secretary Christina Frasco said, “Allowing digital nomads the opportunity to stay longer in the country will spur tourism activities and increase visitor spending. It will not only strengthen the growth of established destinations, but also unlock new opportunities for even the most remote tourist sites and local government units to shine on the global stage.”

The Philippines has plenty to offer the cohort of potential digital nomads: English is widely spoken (it’s one of the country’s official languages), the cost of living is relatively low, and there’s already a sizeable community of remote workers. (The World Economic Forum ranked the Philippines as the seventh fastest growing remote work hub country in the world in 2023.) And there’s also the rich cuisine, which brings together culinary influences from Spain, China, and even the USA.

The application process is still being finalized, but it is expected to involve an online form, a document submission portal, and an appointment at a Philippine embassy or consulate. Once approved, digital nomads will have the legal right to live and work from anywhere in the country for up to one year, with the option to renew for one additional year and multiple entries allowed during the visa period.

The government said in a statement that it expects the most popular “workation” destinations to be Boracay (known for its mix of powdery white-sand beaches, water sports, and nightlife), Siargao (considered the surfing capital of the Philippines), Cebu (famous for its diving and city life), Palawan (renowned for its dramatic limestone cliffs, crystal-clear lagoons, and opportunities for island-hopping), and La Union (noted for its boho beach town energy, with a growing number of cafés, art spaces, and markets).

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a Colorado-based freelance travel writer and editor who covers breaking news, travel trends, air travel + transportation, sustainability, and outdoor adventure. Her work has appeared in outlets including the New York Times and National Geographic. She is a regular contributor to Afar.
